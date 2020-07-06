Gov. Brown talks with KTVZ of COVID-19 issues
Gov. Kate Brown expressed concern in a talk with NewsChannel 21 on Monday about the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, in Bend and elsewhere, and the impact on the health care system - and if it continues, the potential need for business closures once again.
All I heard is “blablahblah, I’m dumb and going to use rhetoric by saying ‘save a life’ in order to keep the economy down to give Democrats a better chance at winning the election.”