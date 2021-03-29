VA, Rep. Bentz honor Bend veteran, counselor

Local Videos

During a visit to Bend on Monday, Rep. Cliff Bentz presented a certificate and U.S. Capitol flag to Kristin Gyford, an Air Force veteran and licensed clinical social worker who received a Women Veteran Trailblazers award from the VA.

The awards recognize veteran women who continue to serve other veterans in their community.

Gyford is the only Oregonian, and one of 27 women to earn the distinction this year. She founded Still Serving Counseling and Services in Bend, which helps veterans, first responders and their families.

You can learn more about Gyford and her fellow honorees at: https://www.va.gov/womenvet/cwv/trailblazers2021.asp