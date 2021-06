Local Videos

The Oregon National Guard hosted an open house Saturday at the Redmond Armory for community members to see what they're all about. The Guard is holding another open house Sunday from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Biak Training Center east of Redmond on Highway 126. For more information about the National Guard, you can contact SFC Lingo Diaz, the Central Oregon recruiter, at (541) 974-7585.