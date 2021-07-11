Electric motorcycle test rides offered in Bend

Local Videos

CAKE-0 Emission offered free electric motorcycle test rides to the public at Spoken Moto in Bend on Sunday.

Manager Zack Bailey says the mission behind the development of the full-electric bikes it to combine responsibility and excitement.

People had the chance to ride the bikes along the block for 10 to 15 minutes and check it out it for themselves.

Bailey says he thinks it will benefit the Central Oregon community, since it is a place known for outdoor adventure.