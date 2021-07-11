Local creatives display artwork at Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne

Local Videos

Local artists showcased a wide selection of crafts today at Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne on Sunday.

People showed up to view and buy clothing, stones, jewelry, bird houses, and paintings, some of which were even crafted with plants.

Owner, Cindy Grossmann says that people having the chance to see great art and also be able to sip on wine in her vineyards is a great way to bring people together.