Central Oregon homebrewers announce new pro-am brewing competition

Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization Presents the 2022 Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Challenge

Winning homebrews to be brewed with commercial breweries and served in November

Bend, OR – June 2, 2022 – Homebrewers, do you want to take your brewing up a level? How about brewing your own recipe with the pros at one of your favorite local commercial breweries? Can you imagine seeing your beer on tap to be enjoyed by Central Oregon beer lovers? Here’s your chance!

Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization (COHO) presents the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Challenge, pairing homebrewers with commercial breweries to craft unique beers and compete for top honors at a people’s choice judging.

This competition is open to any Central Oregon resident homebrewer age 21 or older and is not limited to any particular category or style of beer, within the below guidelines. The beers will not be judged to a specific BJCP style, but to technical merit and appeal for commercial brewing. Full guidelines can be viewed as the competition website, and include:

Up to three entries may be submitted. It is possible for one brewer to have multiple winning entries.

Any style is acceptable; however, process and ingredients should take into account feasibility for commercial brewing. Note: not all breweries can accommodate lagers.

A brief description of the beer is required. BJCP style is requested for flighting purposes only, not for judging. A complete printed recipe must be provided.

Entrants may designate a charity to receive part of the competition proceeds. Charities should have 501(c)(3) status and a presence in Central Oregon. They must be organized for the public benefit and are subject to approval by the COHO board and the participating brewery.

A $10 fee per entry is required.

Participating breweries include Bevel Craft Brewing, Boneyard Beer, Crux Fermentation Project, Deschutes Brewery, Initiative Brewing, Mecca Grade Estate Malt & Tasting Room, Monkless Belgian Ales, Porter Brewing Company, Spider City Brewing, and Wild Ride Brewing. This may be subject to change.

The deadline for registration is July 30, 2022, and beers can be dropped-off (or mailed in) from July 20–30. Judging will be held August 8 by a panel of judges consisting of professional brewers and other beer experts, and participating breweries will choose which homebrewer’s winning beer they will brew. Brewing these winning beers will take place from late August through early October as scheduling allows, to be served at the breweries’ taprooms and a special Pro-Am People’s Choice event held at the Boneyard Pub on November 5.

For full details and rules, please visit the competition website page at https://beerawardsplatform.com/co-pro-am.

About COHO

Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization was founded in 2005 in Bend as a means for homebrew enthusiasts to educate themselves and others about brewing beer, wine, and other fermented beverages. The goal of the club is to associate ourselves with like minded individuals that have a thirst for knowledge and an appetite for an enjoyable time. The club is open to the public, and anyone with an interest is encouraged to participate. Visit cohomebrewers.org for more information.