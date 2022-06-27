Four sweet pigs wait at DCSO Rescue Ranch for a loving home

A quartet of pigs at the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Rescue Ranch would love to find a new home.

Here's the details posted to Facebook on Monday by the sheriff's office:

Gertrude came to us in summer of 2021 as a stray. Gertrude is believed to be about 2 years old and is friendly after she gets to know the person.

Thomas was born at the ranch last November and is now ready for his forever home. Thomas is comfortable being around people and will greet you at the gate. Thomas will mature at approximately 600 lbs and therefore needs space to stretch his legs. Thomas gets along with other pigs, goats, and sheep. Thomas is up to date on his vaccinations and was castrated earlier this year.

Tulip and Poppy came to us in October of 2021 after they were abandoned. Both Tulip and Poppy are full grown and weigh approximately 600 lbs. Tulip and Poppy are very reserved and will stay away from people unless they know you have food. Tulip came to us pregnant and gave birth to a litter in November of last year. Both Tulip and Poppy received their deworming and vaccinations in November of last year. These girls are older and are looking for a home where they can retire.

If you are interested in Gertrude, Thomas, or Tulip and Poppy, please reach out to Technician Mariya Leufven at 541-588-0869.