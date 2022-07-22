Bend company holds “Fastest roofing competition”
Roofline and Supply hosted its first "Fastest roofing competition".
First place won $3,000, second place $2,000 and third place got $1,000.
Roofline and Supply hosted its first "Fastest roofing competition".
First place won $3,000, second place $2,000 and third place got $1,000.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.