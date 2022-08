Sen. Ron Wyden held a Bend news conference Monday with Central Oregon farmers, workers, low-income residents and student advocates about his new Taxing Big Oil Profiteers Act , saying it would "help reverse perverse incentives to price gouge by doubling the corporate tax rate on companies’ excess profits, eliminating egregious buybacks, and reducing accounting tricks."

