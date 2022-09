Cyclocross racers started early Sunday morning to endure hilly terrain, mud and dismount from steep pavement. It was for the JubelX Cyclocross Races at the Deschutes Brewery Campus in Bend. There was about 230 racers ranging from beginners and juniors to numerous other categories. Racers mounted their bikes to complete on the short lap course, completing five laps per race in 26 categories.

