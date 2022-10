In what's become an annual fall project, the Deschutes River Conservancy, other agencies and volunteers partner to remove thousands of fish stranded in pools when irrigation season ends and put them back in the main river channel. Learn more at https://www.deschutesriver.org/blog/2022-fall-fish-rescue-at-lava-island/

