Film composer, COCC music instructor nominated for honor
Chris Thomas, a film composer and music instructor at COCC has been nominated in this year's Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
Chris Thomas, a film composer and music instructor at COCC has been nominated in this year's Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.