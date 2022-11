'Monsters of Destruction' brings those big, loud trucks to the First Interstate Bank Expo Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights. More information: https://monstersofdestruction.com/event/redmond-or/

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.