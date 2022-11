The 7th annual 'Redmond Turkey Trot' 5K and 10K Run takes place at Sam Johnson Park at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, sponsored by Hoodoo Ski Area, which will give a free lift pass to every participant. It'll benefit two nonprofits -- Bright Eyes, Bright Future and the Family Access Network. Register at http://www.redmondturkeytrot.com

