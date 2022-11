Two years after Oregon voters passed Measure 110, which decriminalized small amounts of some drugs and directed marijuana tax revenue to fund treatment programs, the City Club of Central Oregon hosted a forum Thursday to discuss the impacts so far, including Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and Rick Treleaven, CEO of BestCare Treatment Services.

