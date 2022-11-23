Académie de Ballet Classique set to perform ‘The Nutcracker: A Child’s Tale’ at the Tower Theatre
On Saturday, Académie de Ballet Classique is putting on two special performances of The Nutcracker: A Child's Tale at the Tower Theatre in Bend.
