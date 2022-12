It's a kid's dream come true -- getting 20 minutes to hit the toy aisles and grab anything you want, to the tune of thousands of dollars. That's what Fred Meyer let Les Schwab Tire Centers managers do on Wednesday, to help out their Toy Drive with NewsChannel 21. You can help, too - find out more at h ttps://ktvz.com/toy-drive/

