About 20 Central Oregon organizations hosted Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteers on Monday and benefited greatly from their assistance. They included Diversability and the MountainStar Relief Nursery in Bend.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.