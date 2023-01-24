What’s the buzz? OSU offers pre-sale vouchers for bee-themed pollinator license plates

If OSU's Horticulture Department sells 3,000 pre-sale vouchers for a 'Pollinator Paradise' bee-themed license plate, production can begin.

· OSU is running the “bee plate” campaign and began voucher sales for the Pollinator Paradise plate last week.

· Learn more about the plates and purchase vouchers here: https://agsci.oregonstate.edu/oregon-pollinator-license-plate-presale

· DMV will not make the plate until 3,000 vouchers are sold. When that happens, it usually takes six months for the plates to be available.

· As of Tuesday morning, OSU had sold 2,017 vouchers.