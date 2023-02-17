Wide array of fun awaits as Oregon WinterFest returns to the Fairgrounds in Redmond

OnPoint Community Credit Union's three-day Oregon WinterFest, which kicked off Friday night at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, has become the Northwest's largest winter festival, organizers say, featuring a wide array of fun features, from a carousel and Ferris wheel to live music, fire art, a family Play Zone and seasonal vendors.

A portion of the proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a 21 Cares for Kids partner.