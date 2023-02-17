Skip to Content
Local Videos
By
Updated
today at 10:34 PM
Published 10:33 PM

Wide array of fun awaits as Oregon WinterFest returns to the Fairgrounds in Redmond

OnPoint Community Credit Union's three-day Oregon WinterFest, which kicked off Friday night at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, has become the Northwest's largest winter festival, organizers say, featuring a wide array of fun features, from a carousel and Ferris wheel to live music, fire art, a family Play Zone and seasonal vendors.

A portion of the proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a 21 Cares for Kids partner.

Article Topic Follows: Local Videos

KTVZ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content