Downtown Bend rally held to support Ukraine, year after Russian invasion
A rally took place Friday evening at downtown Bend's Peace Corner to show continued support for the people of Ukraine, a year after the Russian invasion.
A rally took place Friday evening at downtown Bend's Peace Corner to show continued support for the people of Ukraine, a year after the Russian invasion.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.