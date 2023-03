The regional Oregon Battle of the Books tournament took place Saturday at Seven Peaks School, a quiz bowl-type competition for sixth through eighth-graders. The top team moves on to the state finals next month at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.