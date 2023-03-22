Bend Girl Scouts get busy — and how, selling those tasty cookie varieties
It's Girl Scout Cookie season, so of course Bend Girl Scout troops are out raising funds for their activities -- some with ambitious goals of sales in the thousands.
Here's some basic info about this year's sales:
- Girl Scout Cookie season is on now through April 23 in Oregon and SW Washington!
- There are nine delicious varieties of Girl Scout Cookies, available at booths while supplies last: Adventurefuls™, Thin Mints® (vegan), Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Trefoils®, and Lemon-Ups™, Girl Scout S’mores™, and Toffee-tastic™ (gluten free).
- Customers can type their ZIP code into the Cookie Finder at girlscoutcookies.org to find their nearest cookie booth.
- 100 percent of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local. Customers who purchase Girl Scout Cookies are helping to power amazing experiences for local girls, whether enrichment experiences like camp and travel or investment in community service projects.
- The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls the skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances and gain confidence in handling money—skills that will stay with them for a lifetime and influence later success. More than half (57 percent) of Girl Scout alumnae in business say the cookie program was beneficial to skills they possess today, such as money management, goal-setting, and public speaking.
- By participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn five essential life skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.