It's been over a half-century since the infamous, now-viral 'exploding whale' incident on the Oregon coast. The Eugene Emeralds' new uniforms -- and for four games, their name -- will pay tribute to that memorable mishap.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.