A local farm-to-table grocery store, Central Oregon Locavore , has announced plans for an Earth Day fundraiser, featuring a live and silent auction, along with a feast of all-local ingredients. Entrees like lamb ravioli and braised beef tail will be served alongside vegan and vegetarian options. It will take place April 21st at the Tetherow Resort. You can get tickets to the gala on Locavore's website.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.