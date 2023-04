Summit and Mountain View High Schools' robotics teams have 6 weeks to build a robot that can succeed at complex challenges at the district championships. Liam Gibler met with Summit team members and instructors on Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.