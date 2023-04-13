Save The Date: You absolutely want to save the date this week
Carly Keenan has some can't-miss events headed this way! Want to see more? Visit http://events.ktvz.com!
Carly Keenan has some can't-miss events headed this way! Want to see more? Visit http://events.ktvz.com!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.