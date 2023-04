The Center Foundation is hosting a two-day conference at OSU-Cascades called The Concussion Collective , discussing best practices and advances with health care professionals. Friday evening's keynote featured a former NFL team physician and the head athletic trainer for the Seattle Seahawks.

