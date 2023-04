Bend resident Elisa Anderson and Deschutes County 911 dispatcher Ashley Tyree received Bend Fire & Rescue's LifeSaver Award Friday for their roles in the resuscitation of Elisa's husband, Robert Anderson, when he went into cardiac arrest last November.

