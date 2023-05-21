Skip to Content
Local Videos
By
Published 6:37 PM

‘Steps Against Melanoma’ walks expand to Bend, other Oregon cities to raise awareness about skin cancer

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. To help spread awareness,  the 10th annual Steps Against Melanoma walks were held in Portland and four other Oregon cities Sunday. The walk at Riverbend Park had lots of mini-sunscreens to layer up for the three mile walk. It's expanded to five cities --   from Portland to Bend (for the first time, Prineville, Corvallis and Astoria. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Videos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content