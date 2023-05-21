‘Steps Against Melanoma’ walks expand to Bend, other Oregon cities to raise awareness about skin cancer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. To help spread awareness, the 10th annual Steps Against Melanoma walks were held in Portland and four other Oregon cities Sunday. The walk at Riverbend Park had lots of mini-sunscreens to layer up for the three mile walk. It's expanded to five cities -- from Portland to Bend (for the first time, Prineville, Corvallis and Astoria.

