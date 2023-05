TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Baby season is coming to Think Wild -- the Bend wildlife hospital and conservation center. The nonprofit held its third annual baby season baby shower Sunday, as it prepares for the incoming numbers of injured and orphaned wildlife-- from songbirds to badgers and skunks. There was a silent auction, raffle, live music, food and drinks at the Bend Cider Company in Tumalo.

