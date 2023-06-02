New Bend photo exhibit: ‘Luminescence within the Human Spirit
The Annex, a Scalehouse Gallery project at the Franklin Crossing downtown, features a new photographic exhibition by Elif Koyuturk, 'Nature's Luminescence within the Human Spirit.'
The Annex, a Scalehouse Gallery project at the Franklin Crossing downtown, features a new photographic exhibition by Elif Koyuturk, 'Nature's Luminescence within the Human Spirit.'
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.