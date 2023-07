A network outage hit Verizon service Sunday over wide areas of Central Oregon including Redmond, Sisters and Crook County and was continuing Monday, leaving many customers frustrated. One customer shared a 9:30 a.m. Monday text from the company reporting "a wireless network disruption in Bend" and estimating it would take about 12-14 hours to fix the issue.

