Bend Fire, Police hold ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive
As the American Red Cross is in need of blood donors this summer, Bend Fire and Police engaged in a Central Oregon Battle of the Badges blood drive on Tuesday.
As the American Red Cross is in need of blood donors this summer, Bend Fire and Police engaged in a Central Oregon Battle of the Badges blood drive on Tuesday.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.