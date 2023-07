NewsChannel 21's retiring chief meteorologist Bob Shaw has a chat with Eric Oren, who plans to bring some fun to his role reporting the latest Local Alert Weather forecasts on NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.