Bend resident Rusty Bauer worked in the harbor at Lahaina before returning to Central Oregon. His old home is gone and he's had intermittent contact with a friend still living in the fire-devastated community. The Bend food-cart area River's Place is holding a Maui fundraiser Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.

