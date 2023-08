The Perseid meteor shower is always a special time for sky-watchers, as it was this weekend on the High Desert, as our friends' photos and videos attest. Please share yours with us from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.