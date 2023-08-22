Oregon BottleDrop customers help raise over $80K for Maui wildfire relief
Oregon BottleDrop customers have helped raise more than $80,000 so far for Maui wildfire relief, including a $25,000 match from the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative.
