Oregon BottleDrop customers have helped raise more than $80,000 so far for Maui wildfire relief , including a $25,000 match from the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.