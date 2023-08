Quick thinking and fast action by friends and the staff at Crosswater Golf Course in Sunriver saved the life of a golfer who believed he was suffering from indigestion, but actually was having a heart attack.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.