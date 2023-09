The city of Bend's Parking Services is partnering with Cleverciti to bring smart parking technology to downtown. The system, which is expected to begin appearing next month, uses signs to display the number of free spaces in an area and direct you to open spots.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.