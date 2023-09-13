Bank volunteers help fight human trafficking
On their Volunteer Day, some First Interstate Bank volunteers helped In Our Backyard fight human trafficking by placing 'freedom stickers' with a hotline number in public restrooms.
On their Volunteer Day, some First Interstate Bank volunteers helped In Our Backyard fight human trafficking by placing 'freedom stickers' with a hotline number in public restrooms.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.