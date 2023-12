A week before Christmas, Toys for Tots got one of its biggest donations this year: 48 bikes from Cascade Disposal, with helmets, thanks to donations from the company's employees and vendors. They were put together by volunteers. It's an effort that goes back more than 20 years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.