Nice Day…But Changing…

A strong flow out of the NW will keep us under mostly cloudy skies today, but it does look like we will not see any precipitation. With highs in the low to mid 50's, this will be the warmest day we see for awhile. Southerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. The advance of a front will thicken our clouds this evening and give us a good chance of mixed showers tonight. SW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-15 mph.

For the next few days we will be carried in and out of storm activity that does not appear to be very severe. With daytime highs in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows down to freezing and a bit below, we can expect to see an intermittent mix of rain and snow showers right through much of next week.

