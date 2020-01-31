A bit more warmth

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!!

We had a warm day Friday, with most of Central Oregon making it into the high 50s.

Clouds will thicken a bit overnight and lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Those thickening clouds will bring a 30% chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Saturday as highs reach the mid- to upper 50s.

Showers will turn to mixed showers and snow overnight as lows dip to freezing and a little below.

Mixed showers Sunday will turn to a chance of rain as highs warm to around 40 degrees.

We will be partly cloudy Monday, but expect to be cool, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

A chance of rain will settle back in Tuesday and stay with us through the end of the work week.

Highs will warm back into the low to mid 50s.

