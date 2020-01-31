Skip to Content
A bit more warmth

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!!

We had a warm day Friday, with most of Central Oregon making it into the high 50s.

Clouds will thicken a bit overnight and lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Those thickening clouds will bring a 30% chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Saturday as highs reach the mid- to upper 50s. 

Showers will turn to mixed showers and snow overnight as lows dip to freezing and a little below. 

Mixed showers Sunday will turn to a chance of rain as highs warm to around 40 degrees. 

We will be partly cloudy Monday, but expect to be cool, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. 

A chance of rain will settle back in Tuesday and stay with us through the end of the work week. 

Highs will warm back into the low to mid 50s.

Local Forecast

