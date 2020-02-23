Wash. man critically injured when tree falls on apartment

Weather

RENTON, Wash. (KTVZ) — A man was critically injured when a tree fell onto a six-unit apartment building in Renton on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about 7:05 a.m. that there was a possible tree through a home in the 22200 block of 196 Ave. SE, according to Puget Sound Fire Captain Joe Root, KING 5 reported.

An approximately 200-foot tree fell on top of the building, trapping one man who was sleeping on the couch at the time. The tree fell across the man's pelvis, according to Root.

The tree fell through the second floor, damaging the first floor of the building as well.

Initially the building's property manager called in a tree service, but the response was upgraded to a technical rescue, calling for additional crews and even a crane service to stabilize the tree. Seattle Rescue 1 was brought in to assist with the crane, according to Root.

Rescue crews used cribbing and shoring to stabilize the tree while they extricated the trapped man. They were eventually able to rescue him from below, leaving the tree on top of the building.

The man was trapped for about 40 to 45 minutes, according to Root.

“A terrifying experience, but on the positive side he was conscious and alert the entire time with crews there to assist him,” Root said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with possible crush injuries.