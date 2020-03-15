Changes and warmer temps for the week ahead

Weather

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

More snow today and its likely we could see some more showers push through the region this evening.

We are also looking at breezy conditions from time to time out of the northwest this evening at 10-15 MPH with gusts up around 20 MPH.

There is also the potential we could see another heavy band of snow move through this evening, some models are showing we could get up around 3 new inches of snow this evening, while other areas could see just 1-2 more inches of snow.

Overnight we are looking at another cold one, with lows dipping back down into the teens once again.

Then for Monday things will start off on a cold note, and we are looking at the potential for a few lingering snow showers.

By the afternoon though, things look to clear up and highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.

That will be the start of a warning trend for us, as highs will continue to climb through the week, and be back into the 50s by the end of the week.

Things should stay dry through much of the upcoming week ahead with partly sunny skies.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!