Spring showers on the way

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Friday winds will turn northwest at night.

We will see some light and isolated showers by morning.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Highs over the weekend will be in the low 50s.

A slight chance of rain Saturday will increase to a 40% chance of mixed showers Saturday night and then a 40% chance of rain Sunday.

More mixed showers are likely Sunday night into Monday.

Highs will stay in the low 50s into the middle of next week and overnight lows will be around freezing.

A slight chance of scattered showers will stay with us through Thursday.