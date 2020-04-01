It was not a normal March for Bend — except for the weather

Weather

Temperatures and precipitation were close to the 30-year average

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was anything but a normal March in Bend (or anywhere, for that matter) -- except for the weather, which was close to the city's average temperatures and precipitation for the month, the National Weather Service in Pendleton said Wednesday.

Bend's average temperature was 39 degrees, just 0.2 degrees below normal (a 30-year average).

High temperatures averaged 52 degrees, 1.1 degrees above normal. The highest was 66 degrees on the 6th. Low temperatures averaged 26 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees below normal. The lowest was 13 degrees, on the 17th.

There were 25 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There was one day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 0.77 inches during March, which was 0.04 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was recorded on eight days with the heaviest, 0.17 inches, reported on the 15th.

Still, precipitation in Bend this year has reached 2.32 inches, which is still 1.03 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 3.72 inches, which is 3.82 inches below normal.

Snowfall totaled 4.5 inches, with at least an inch of snow reported on three days. The heaviest snowfall was 1.5 inches, reported on the 16th.

The outlook for April from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend rise from 54 degrees at the start of April to 60 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows rise from 29 degrees to 32 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.78 inches.

Prineville, however, was colder than average in March, with an average temperatures of 39.6 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal. Highs averaged 53.8 degrees, 0.9 degrees below normal. Lows averaged 25.5 degrees, or 4.4 degrees below normal.