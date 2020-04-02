Let the short break begin

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will become partly cloudy Thursday night. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s.

A break between systems will stretch into Friday night.

We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s, lows in the 20s.

The next weather system will be fairly brief.

It will work its way in over Saturday morning and deliver a chance of showers Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday.

The modest warmup will continue, but its greatest effects will be felt next week.

We will head into the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs around 60!