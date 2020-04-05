Spring-like weather on the way

Weather

Sunday brought spotty rain and snow showers to Central Oregon. We were possibly expecting thunderstorms, but we haven't seen much of those.

Sunday night, most of Central Oregon will be bottoming out in the high 20s and low 30s. The models suggest we may see more isolated showers and a storm or two rolling through the region around sunset.

Monday we are met with partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with temperatures hitting the 60s for parts of the High Desert.

Monday is also the beginning of a warming trend that sticks with us through Friday.

We are expecting clear skies this week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with temperatures possibly peaking in the 70s on Thursday.